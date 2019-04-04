Guardant Health (GH) Shares Gap Down to $68.62

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.48, but opened at $68.62. Guardant Health shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 5622675 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.
The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -25.04.
In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank acquired 2,033,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $19,994,121.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.
