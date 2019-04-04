GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Amgen by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 710.5% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

AMGN stock opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

