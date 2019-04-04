GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

AVAL stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

