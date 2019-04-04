Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $14,039,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,050.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.