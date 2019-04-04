Green Plains Partners (GPP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Green Plains Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Green Plains Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

GPP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.50. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.12 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a net margin of 55.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $249,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

