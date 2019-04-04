Green Dot (GDOT) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Green Dot to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.25.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $61.85 on Monday. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kuan Archer sold 22,088 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,742,080.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,124.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $161,647.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,999.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,243 shares of company stock worth $7,969,192 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

