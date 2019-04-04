Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Position Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Green Dot worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,150,000 after buying an additional 305,441 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $24,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,379,000 after buying an additional 297,348 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $23,554,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 323,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 284,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Green Dot news, COO Kuan Archer sold 22,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,742,080.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,124.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $115,106.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,243 shares of company stock worth $7,969,192. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

