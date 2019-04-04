Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $152,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,294.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $3,636,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,631,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $123.20 on Thursday. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-raises-stake-in-proofpoint-inc-pfpt.html.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.