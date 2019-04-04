Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 4,674 Shares of Cato Corp (CATO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Cato worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cato by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cato by 328.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 194,875 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cato by 9.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cato during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.41. Cato Corp has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

