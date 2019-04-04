Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $425,000 Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 51.44%. The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

