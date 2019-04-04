Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $398,000 Stake in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New Relic were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in New Relic by 1,120.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in New Relic by 84.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.19 and a beta of 1.02.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $136,391.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $173,475.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

