Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 114.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $461.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

