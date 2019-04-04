Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,963,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,417,000 after buying an additional 164,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,018,000 after buying an additional 861,515 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,413,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,563,000 after buying an additional 734,596 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,455,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,024,000 after buying an additional 349,663 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,348,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,130,000 after buying an additional 89,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Allegion had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 77.42%. The business had revenue of $702.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,793 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $252,850.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 618 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $56,584.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,592. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

