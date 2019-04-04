Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Twilio to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.54.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 25,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $2,938,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $2,705,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,540,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $129.38 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -161.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/gotham-asset-management-llc-has-337000-position-in-twilio-inc-twlo.html.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.