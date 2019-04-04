Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $288,000 Position in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Newmont Mining by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Newmont Mining by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

In related news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $635,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,497.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,591,799 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Newmont Mining Corp has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.01.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Newmont Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

