GoldCoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0432

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $5,093.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01729108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001576 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

