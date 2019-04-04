Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

SPFF stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

