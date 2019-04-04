Glance Technologies (GET) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Glance Technologies Inc (CNSX:GET) shares rose 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 242,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Glance Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:GET)

Glance Technologies Inc operates as a technology company. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile application, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants.

