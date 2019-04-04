GINcoin (GIN) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $26,016.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00012477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.03209057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.01734779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.49 or 0.05809532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.01304774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00109171 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.01394558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00313442 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00026748 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 5,804,975 coins and its circulating supply is 5,804,965 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

