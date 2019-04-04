Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.47 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Belden worth $21,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Belden by 22.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 811,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Belden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Belden by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 144,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Belden by 106.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares during the last quarter.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.78 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.27 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Belden to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.84 million. Belden had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

