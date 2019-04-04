Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,867 Shares of Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Glaukos worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Glaukos by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glaukos by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

GKOS opened at $78.71 on Thursday. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

In other Glaukos news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $6,092,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,087,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $350,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

