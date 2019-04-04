Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 177,701 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,701 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.35 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

