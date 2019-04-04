Gentex (GNTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims to attain long-term growth, driven by robust product launches, better mix and unique technology platforms. It pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Also, rising demand for its dimmable devices is adding to the growth momentum. However, high operating expenses and pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors are concerns for Gentex.”

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of GNTX opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.41 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Boehm sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $55,922.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,883 shares in the company, valued at $892,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,009 shares of company stock worth $35,318 and sold 29,686 shares worth $631,983. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gentex by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 192,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gentex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 129,069 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

