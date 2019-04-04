Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $20,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHDX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHDX opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.95. Genomic Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Genomic Health had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 3,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $201,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 15,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,915,099 shares of company stock worth $140,970,631. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHDX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Genomic Health Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

