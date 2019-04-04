General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $339,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,521 shares of company stock worth $4,337,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.84.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 7,098,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,759,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/general-motors-gm-shares-bought-by-benson-investment-management-company-inc.html.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.