GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 582.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,888,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465,377 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $66,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of GDS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 3.24. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $46.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $829.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.31 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. GDS’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

