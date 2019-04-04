GasLog Ltd to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of GasLog in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $188.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered GasLog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.32. GasLog has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 597,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 45.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,487,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,876,000 after buying an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

