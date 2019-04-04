GasLog (GLOG) Trading Down 5.8%

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.75. 1,007,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 348,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLOG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut GasLog from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GasLog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. GasLog had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $188.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 597,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 45.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,487,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,876,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

