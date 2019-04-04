Gary Sawka Sells 10,000 Shares of CAI International Inc (CAI) Stock

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Director Gary Sawka sold 10,000 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $232,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $389,265.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $444.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. CAI International Inc has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $27.43.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. CAI International had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CAI International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/gary-sawka-sells-10000-shares-of-cai-international-inc-cai-stock.html.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.