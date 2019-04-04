Gap Inc (GPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other GAP news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $185,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in GAP by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPS opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. GAP has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

