GAP (GPS) Upgraded to Buy at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GAP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 148,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,169. GAP has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In other news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $185,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in GAP by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

