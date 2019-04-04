Gamma Communications (GAMA) Lowered to “Add” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 998 ($13.04).

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,015 ($13.26) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,045 ($13.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $953.94 million and a PE ratio of 33.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.10. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.