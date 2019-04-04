Game Stars (GST) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Game Stars (CURRENCY:GST) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Game Stars has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Game Stars token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Game Stars has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $614,354.00 worth of Game Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.03218795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01730155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.71 or 0.05879657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.01301158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00108868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.01356930 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00314019 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Game Stars Profile

Game Stars (GST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the GOST_R_3410_2012 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Game Stars’ total supply is 264,551,125 tokens. Game Stars’ official website is gamestars.io . Game Stars’ official Twitter account is @i2porignal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Game Stars’ official message board is medium.com/@gamestars

Game Stars Token Trading

Game Stars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

