Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Gain Capital reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gain Capital.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gain Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

In other Gain Capital news, insider Samantha Roady sold 4,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $32,147.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,058.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nigel Rose sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $27,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,044.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,812 shares of company stock valued at $84,175. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Gain Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gain Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Gain Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 2,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. Gain Capital has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

