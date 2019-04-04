G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 821 Shares

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $33,193.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,343.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.16. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 534.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 67,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 89.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,297,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,524,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,012,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,737,000 after buying an additional 230,026 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

