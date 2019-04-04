Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $179.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/fulton-bank-n-a-increases-holdings-in-constellation-brands-inc-stz.html.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.