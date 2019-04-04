Fulton Bank N.A. Has $816,000 Position in American Express (AXP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $110.56 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $108.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.69.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/fulton-bank-n-a-has-816000-position-in-american-express-axp.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.