Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) PT Set at €39.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.40 ($42.33) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.34 ($48.07).

Shares of FPE opened at €36.40 ($42.33) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

