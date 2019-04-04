Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) PT Set at €39.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.40 ($42.33) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.34 ($48.07).

Shares of FPE opened at €36.40 ($42.33) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.