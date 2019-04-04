FTS International (FTSI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 540,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 494,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

FTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTS International in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.15 million. FTS International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 933.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that FTS International Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 102,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

