FS Bancorp (FSBW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $226.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $136,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 94.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 267.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 43.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,617,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

