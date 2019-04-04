Frontier Communications (FTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.51 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

FTR stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,977. Frontier Communications has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

