France wants to cap pensions

The French government wants to enforce a cap on executives’ pension packages, amid criticism of a retirement deal for the CEO of Airbus.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday coming weeks to limit pension packages to 30% of the yearly pay of an executive, that he will propose legislation. He didn’t elaborate.

Le Maire has said the bundle for Airbus’ Tom Enders has been”excessive” and can hurt the airplane maker’s reputation. French press reports based on analyst calculations said Enders got a retirement package worth 36 million euros. The amount isn’t being commented about by airbus.

The promise of le Maire came as France continues to see weekly vest protests by those who decry the conflicts of low-paid employees and pensioners and accuse the administration of favoring the rich of President Emmanuel Macron.