Foresight Energy (FELP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 533,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,170% from the average session volume of 42,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foresight Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foresight Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $331.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Foresight Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Foresight Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Foresight Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 659,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foresight Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Energy in the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy Company Profile (NYSE:FELP)

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

