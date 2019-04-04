FOAM Price Reaches $0.0289 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $90,169.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00385816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.01735991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00269281 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000967 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,055,919 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

