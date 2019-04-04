Fmr LLC Has $341.92 Million Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,329,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,563 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.95% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $341,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,425,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,726,000 after purchasing an additional 276,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,226,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,492,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,693,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,202,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,693,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,543,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,397,000 after buying an additional 1,094,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

