Fmr LLC Has $312.39 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371,891 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.88% of Atmos Energy worth $312,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $101.51 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

