Fmr LLC Acquires 1,222,746 Shares of Total SA (TOT)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,346,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222,746 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $331,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Total by 12,972.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Total by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 68,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Total by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Total by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, December 14th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Total SA has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.7237 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

