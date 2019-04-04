Flycoin (FLY) Market Capitalization Reaches $223,386.00

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Flycoin coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flycoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Flycoin has a total market cap of $223,386.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000508 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flycoin

FLY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Flycoin Coin Trading

Flycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

