Flash Market Capitalization Reaches $3.11 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Flash has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $7,827.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00386932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.01692762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00261765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

