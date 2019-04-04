Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,622,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,608 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,456,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 323,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,689,000 after purchasing an additional 90,554 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $158.46 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $116.71 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $317.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.04.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

